Bldup ACORE Capital has provided $898 million of financing for the construction of the 180,000-square-foot life-sciences building at 1050 Waltham St in Lexington, Mass, about 15 miles northwest of Boston A venture of Singerman Real Estate of Chicago...
Crain’s Chicago Business A joint venture of Fundamental Advisors and Sage Hospitality Group is offering for sale the 335-room Blackstone Hotel in Chicago Hodges Ward Elliott has been tapped to market the property, which is encumbered by a $52...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The average asking rent for ground-floor retail space in Manhattan was $618/sf in the first quarter, down 134 percent from a year earlier, according to CBRE That was a 51 percent decrease from the fourth...
Mission Peak Capital, a real estate investment and advisory shop that was founded during the depths of the Global Financial Crisis, has acquired a stake in the US operation of Mount Street Group, with plans to substantially increase its mortgage...
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development funded $2612 billion of multifamily loans last year - a whopping 672 percent increase from the $1562 billion volume it recorded in 2019 The 1,499 loans it funded had a weighted average coupon of...
The New York State Legislature this week agreed on a $212 billion state budget that does not include a recording tax for mezzanine loans and preferred-equity investments for commercial real estate properties The New York State Assembly and Senate,...
San Antonio Business Journal MDH Partners has lined up $486 million of financing for its purchase of an industrial portfolio with more than 500,000 square feet in the Dallas and San Antonio areas JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan, which has a...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Astor Cos has lined up $324 million of financing for the development of a 199-unit apartment complex in Miami Ocean Bank provided the loan, which matures March 29, 2023 The 12-story property, which has...
Opportunities to invest in distressed properties or loans, which generally have been elusive during the coronavirus pandemic, might finally be materializing Sales of distressed assets haven't materialized in part because of government rules that...