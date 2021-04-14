Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal A group of undisclosed investors is offering for sale the 18-acre development site at 8130-8134 Watson St in Tysons, Va Colliers International has been hired to market the property, which currently is home to a JR’s...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Raith Capital Partners has paid $175 million, or $8974/sf, for a 195,000-square-foot warehouse in Maple Grove, Minn, about 16 miles from Minneapolis The New York investor acquired the property, on 1168 acres at...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by Continental Realty Corp has paid $113 million, or about $19516/sf, for the Shoppes at Sherbrooke shopping center in Lake Worth Beach, Fla DRA Advisors of New York sold the 57,901-square-foot retail...
Dallas Morning News Tabani Group has bought McKinney Marketplace, a 118,967-square-foot retail property in suburban Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed McKinney Marketplace, at 3001 South Central Expressway in McKinney, Texas, is...
A total of $605 billion of net-leased properties changed hands last year, down from $80 billion in 2019, according to CBRE But that lower volume amounted to 148 percent of the $4054 billion of total property sales completed last year – a...
South Florida Business Journal Landmark Cos has paid $402 million, or about $211,579/unit, for the Coral Falls Apartments, a 190-unit complex in Coral Springs, Fla The Keasbey, NJ, company purchased the complex, which sits on 126 acres at 2801 NW...
Multi Housing News CVG Properties has paid $376 million, or $216,091/unit, for Enclave at Paradise Valley, a 174-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Scottsdale, Ariz, investment firm re-acquired the complex from Rincon Partners after selling it...
REBusiness Online Axiom Properties has paid $127 million, or $103,252/unit, for Summit Hill, a 123-unit apartment property in Madison, Wis The Lincolnshire, Ill, investor purchased the property from Trevian Capital and Crown Properties, both of New...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has paid $105 million for the 236,566-square-foot office building and development site at One Investors Way in Norwood, Mass, about 20 miles southwest of downtown Boston...