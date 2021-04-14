Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal E Kahn Development Corp has sold the 123,500-square-foot office building at 313 West Market St in West Chester, Pa, for $426 million, or $34494/sf The Chester County, Pa, government acquired the property, where it had...
Charlotte Business Journal Greenway Residential Development has proposed building a 156-unit affordable-housing project in Rock Hill, SC, a suburb of Charlotte, NC The 10-building residential project is being planned for a 124-acre development site...
Triangle Business Journal KDM Development is breaking ground this summer on the Cobblestone Crossing mixed-use project in Rolesville, NC, about 165 miles northeast of Raleigh, NC The Pittsford, NY, company is building the development on an 11-acre...
Bldup ACORE Capital has provided $898 million of financing for the construction of the 180,000-square-foot life-sciences building at 1050 Waltham St in Lexington, Mass, about 15 miles northwest of Boston A venture of Singerman Real Estate of Chicago...
Puget Sound Business Journal Goodman Real Estate is planning to build a three-story apartment project with about 400 units in Tacoma, Wash It’s being built on a 106-acre development site, at 5132 Sixth Ave, that the Seattle developer recently...
Crain’s Chicago Business A joint venture of Fundamental Advisors and Sage Hospitality Group is offering for sale the 335-room Blackstone Hotel in Chicago Hodges Ward Elliott has been tapped to market the property, which is encumbered by a $52...
Charlotte Business Journal Amazoncom Inc is developing three industrial properties totaling more than 4 million square feet in the Charlotte, NC, area The online retail giant last week announced that it operate a pair of delivery stations in...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Windsor Stevens Holdings is planning to build a 128-unit residential project in Atlanta The property is slated for a one-acre development site on Lindsay Avenue, just off Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and near the Bankhead...
South Florida Business Journal The development arm of the Urban League of Greater Miami has proposed building a 12-story apartment project in the city’s Wynwood Arts District The project is being planned for a vacant development site at 2901...