Atlanta Business Chronicle QTS Realty Trust is planning to add a massive mixed-use complex to its nearly 100-acre Westside Atlanta campus The Overland Park, Kan, data-center REIT is building the project on 36 acres along Jefferson Street, one block...
JBP Holdings LLC has paid $278 million, or $24522/sf, for the 113,368-square-foot Trinity Place office building in Raleigh, NC The Park City, Utah, investor bought the property from Origin Investments, a Chicago investment manager that had acquired...
South Florida Business Journal American Landmark has bought Marin by Arium, a 223-unit apartment complex in Plantation, Fla, for $58 million, or about $260,090/unit The Tampa, Fla, company purchased the property from a venture of CARROLL of Atlanta...
Anchor Health Properties has paid $253 million, or $31158/sf, for Rio Vista Plaza, an 81,200-square-foot office building in San Diego The Charlottesville, Va, developer purchased the property, at 9095 Rio San Diego Drive, from an undisclosed seller...
Commercial Property Executive A joint venture of Kayne Anderson Real Estate Advisors and Remedy Medical Properties has paid $309 million, or $30771/sf, for Gresham Station Medical Plaza, a 100,419-square-foot medical-office complex in Gresham, Ore...
Philadelphia Business Journal E Kahn Development Corp has sold the 123,500-square-foot office building at 313 West Market St in West Chester, Pa, for $426 million, or $34494/sf The Chester County, Pa, government acquired the property, where it had...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Raith Capital Partners has paid $175 million, or $8974/sf, for a 195,000-square-foot warehouse in Maple Grove, Minn, about 16 miles from Minneapolis The New York investor acquired the property, on 1168 acres at...
Charlotte Business Journal Greenway Residential Development has proposed building a 156-unit affordable-housing project in Rock Hill, SC, a suburb of Charlotte, NC The 10-building residential project is being planned for a 124-acre development site...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by Continental Realty Corp has paid $113 million, or about $19516/sf, for the Shoppes at Sherbrooke shopping center in Lake Worth Beach, Fla DRA Advisors of New York sold the 57,901-square-foot retail...