Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle QTS Realty Trust is planning to add a massive mixed-use complex to its nearly 100-acre Westside Atlanta campus The Overland Park, Kan, data-center REIT is building the project on 36 acres along Jefferson Street, one block...
JBP Holdings LLC has paid $278 million, or $24522/sf, for the 113,368-square-foot Trinity Place office building in Raleigh, NC The Park City, Utah, investor bought the property from Origin Investments, a Chicago investment manager that had acquired...
South Florida Business Journal Last Mile Investments has paid $185 million, or about $42543/sf, for Pennock Square, a 43,485-square-foot retail property in Jupiter Fla The Cincinnati real estate investor bought the property, at 901 West Indiantown...
Anchor Health Properties has paid $253 million, or $31158/sf, for Rio Vista Plaza, an 81,200-square-foot office building in San Diego The Charlottesville, Va, developer purchased the property, at 9095 Rio San Diego Drive, from an undisclosed seller...
The Real Deal Grid Properties has sued Buffalo Wild Wings, claiming the restaurant chain owes nearly $800,000 in unpaid rent at 300 West 125th St in Manhattan The New York real estate investor also is seeking $77 million for the remaining rent...
The Commercial Real Estate Finance Council will conduct its annual conference virtually on June 16-17 But the trade group is aiming to conduct its subsequent conference, next January, live in person in South Miami Beach, Fla That would be a two-year...
Commercial Property Executive A joint venture of Kayne Anderson Real Estate Advisors and Remedy Medical Properties has paid $309 million, or $30771/sf, for Gresham Station Medical Plaza, a 100,419-square-foot medical-office complex in Gresham, Ore...
Philadelphia Business Journal E Kahn Development Corp has sold the 123,500-square-foot office building at 313 West Market St in West Chester, Pa, for $426 million, or $34494/sf The Chester County, Pa, government acquired the property, where it had...
RMR Mortgage Trust has committed to lend $343 million against Interquest Park, a two-building office and industrial property with a total of 288,275 square feet in Colorado Springs, Colo The Newton, Mass, mortgage REIT funded $29 million up front...