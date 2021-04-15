Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Walmart has agreed to fully lease a 11 million-square-foot industrial building at 3501 South Brandon Road in Elwood, Ill, about 50 miles southwest of Chicago The Bentonville, Ark, retailer is leasing the newly...
South Florida Business Journal American Landmark has bought Marin by Arium, a 223-unit apartment complex in Plantation, Fla, for $58 million, or about $260,090/unit The Tampa, Fla, company purchased the property from a venture of CARROLL of Atlanta...
Real Estate NJ Williams-Sonoma Inc has signed a lease to fully occupy a 117 million-square-foot industrial building that’s under construction in South Brunswick, NJ, about 50 miles southwest of Manhattan Heller Industrial Parks owns the...
The Commercial Real Estate Finance Council will conduct its annual conference virtually on June 16-17 But the trade group is aiming to conduct its subsequent conference, next January, live in person in South Miami Beach, Fla That would be a two-year...
RMR Mortgage Trust has committed to lend $343 million against Interquest Park, a two-building office and industrial property with a total of 288,275 square feet in Colorado Springs, Colo The Newton, Mass, mortgage REIT funded $29 million up front...
Real Estate NJ JW Fulfillment Inc has signed a lease for 346,858 square feet at the 699,000-sf industrial building at 300 Cedar Lane in Edison, NJ The property, which was completed last year, has 40-foot clear heights, 123 loading docks, 161 trailer...
Bldup ACORE Capital has provided $898 million of financing for the construction of the 180,000-square-foot life-sciences building at 1050 Waltham St in Lexington, Mass, about 15 miles northwest of Boston A venture of Singerman Real Estate of Chicago...
Houston Business Journal Linde Engineering has signed a lease for 120,454 square feet at the Sierra Pines II office building in The Woodlands, Texas, about 30 miles north of Houston VEREIT Inc owns the six-story property, at 1575 Sawdust Road, and...
Crain’s Chicago Business A joint venture of Fundamental Advisors and Sage Hospitality Group is offering for sale the 335-room Blackstone Hotel in Chicago Hodges Ward Elliott has been tapped to market the property, which is encumbered by a $52...