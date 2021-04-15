Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal American Landmark has bought Marin by Arium, a 223-unit apartment complex in Plantation, Fla, for $58 million, or about $260,090/unit The Tampa, Fla, company purchased the property from a venture of CARROLL of Atlanta...
The Real Deal Grid Properties has sued Buffalo Wild Wings, claiming the restaurant chain owes nearly $800,000 in unpaid rent at 300 West 125th St in Manhattan The New York real estate investor also is seeking $77 million for the remaining rent...
RMR Mortgage Trust has committed to lend $343 million against Interquest Park, a two-building office and industrial property with a total of 288,275 square feet in Colorado Springs, Colo The Newton, Mass, mortgage REIT funded $29 million up front...
Bldup ACORE Capital has provided $898 million of financing for the construction of the 180,000-square-foot life-sciences building at 1050 Waltham St in Lexington, Mass, about 15 miles northwest of Boston A venture of Singerman Real Estate of Chicago...
Crain’s Chicago Business A joint venture of Fundamental Advisors and Sage Hospitality Group is offering for sale the 335-room Blackstone Hotel in Chicago Hodges Ward Elliott has been tapped to market the property, which is encumbered by a $52...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The average asking rent for ground-floor retail space in Manhattan was $618/sf in the first quarter, down 134 percent from a year earlier, according to CBRE That was a 51 percent decrease from the fourth...
Mission Peak Capital, a real estate investment and advisory shop that was founded during the depths of the Global Financial Crisis, has acquired a stake in the US operation of Mount Street Group, with plans to substantially increase its mortgage...
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development funded $2612 billion of multifamily loans last year - a whopping 672 percent increase from the $1562 billion volume it recorded in 2019 The 1,499 loans it funded had a weighted average coupon of...
The New York State Legislature this week agreed on a $212 billion state budget that does not include a recording tax for mezzanine loans and preferred-equity investments for commercial real estate properties The New York State Assembly and Senate,...