Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal American Landmark has bought Marin by Arium, a 223-unit apartment complex in Plantation, Fla, for $58 million, or about $260,090/unit The Tampa, Fla, company purchased the property from a venture of CARROLL of Atlanta...
South Florida Business Journal Last Mile Investments has paid $185 million, or about $42543/sf, for Pennock Square, a 43,485-square-foot retail property in Jupiter Fla The Cincinnati real estate investor bought the property, at 901 West Indiantown...
Washington Business Journal A group of undisclosed investors is offering for sale the 18-acre development site at 8130-8134 Watson St in Tysons, Va Colliers International has been hired to market the property, which currently is home to a JR’s...
Charlotte Business Journal Greenway Residential Development has proposed building a 156-unit affordable-housing project in Rock Hill, SC, a suburb of Charlotte, NC The 10-building residential project is being planned for a 124-acre development site...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by Continental Realty Corp has paid $113 million, or about $19516/sf, for the Shoppes at Sherbrooke shopping center in Lake Worth Beach, Fla DRA Advisors of New York sold the 57,901-square-foot retail...
Triangle Business Journal KDM Development is breaking ground this summer on the Cobblestone Crossing mixed-use project in Rolesville, NC, about 165 miles northeast of Raleigh, NC The Pittsford, NY, company is building the development on an 11-acre...
Bldup ACORE Capital has provided $898 million of financing for the construction of the 180,000-square-foot life-sciences building at 1050 Waltham St in Lexington, Mass, about 15 miles northwest of Boston A venture of Singerman Real Estate of Chicago...
Puget Sound Business Journal Goodman Real Estate is planning to build a three-story apartment project with about 400 units in Tacoma, Wash It’s being built on a 106-acre development site, at 5132 Sixth Ave, that the Seattle developer recently...
Charlotte Business Journal Amazoncom Inc is developing three industrial properties totaling more than 4 million square feet in the Charlotte, NC, area The online retail giant last week announced that it operate a pair of delivery stations in...