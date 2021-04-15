Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal A group of undisclosed investors is offering for sale the 18-acre development site at 8130-8134 Watson St in Tysons, Va Colliers International has been hired to market the property, which currently is home to a JR’s...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Raith Capital Partners has paid $175 million, or $8974/sf, for a 195,000-square-foot warehouse in Maple Grove, Minn, about 16 miles from Minneapolis The New York investor acquired the property, on 1168 acres at...
Crain’s Chicago Business A joint venture of Fundamental Advisors and Sage Hospitality Group is offering for sale the 335-room Blackstone Hotel in Chicago Hodges Ward Elliott has been tapped to market the property, which is encumbered by a $52...
REBusiness Online Axiom Properties has paid $127 million, or $103,252/unit, for Summit Hill, a 123-unit apartment property in Madison, Wis The Lincolnshire, Ill, investor purchased the property from Trevian Capital and Crown Properties, both of New...
Houston Business Journal Lincoln Property Co is offering for sale CityNorth I, a 253,562-square-foot office building in Houston Marcus & Millichap has the listing for the vacant property, which comes to market with a $254 million, or about...
Chicago Tribune A venture of Lincoln Property Co and Calamos Real Estate is planning to build the Lincoln at CityGate, a 285-unit apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Naperville, Ill The four-story complex, at 2135 City Gate Lane, will have...
Real Estate NJ The 295,000-square-foot industrial building at 10 Corn Road in Dayton, NJ, has been brought to the sales market JLL has the listing for the building, which could sell for about $55 million, or $18644/sf The owner of the building was...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $247 million, or $9880/sf, for a portfolio of 22 industrial buildings with more than 25 million square feet throughout the Minneapolis/St Paul, Minn, area The New York investment manager...
Louisville Business First Miller-Valentine Group has broken ground on the 395-unit Jeff on 10th apartment building in Jeffersonville, Ind, about three miles from Louisville, Ky The Cincinnati developer is building the property as part of the 60-acre...