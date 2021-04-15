Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, which owns 13 luxury hotels in six states, said revenue per available room last month amounted to $204, for an increase of 90 percent over last year However, that remained...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report REITs that own retail properties, which on average had collected only 682 percent of their rents in last year’s second quarter as coronavirus-driven lockdowns were at their peak, increased their...
TPG Real Estate Finance Trust, which last month said it had built a lending pipeline of nearly $35 billion of potential opportunities, announced it had closed or executed term sheets for six loans totaling $3353 million during the first quarter...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mortgage lender 3650 REIT has broadened its playbook The Miami company was formed in 2018 to provide debt capital to property owners It originates long-term, fixed-rate loans that it funds through the CMBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Washington Prime Group, which owns 101 shopping centers with 53 million square feet, has confirmed that it might need to file for bankruptcy The Columbus, Ohio, REIT has been hard hit by closures at its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report AvalonBay Communities Inc started seeing signs of a recovery during the fourth quarter in markets that were hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic The Arlington, Va, REIT’s 3,788 apartment units in...
Mack-Cali Realty Corp has named Mahbod Nia chief executive, effective March 8, to replace MaryAnne Gilmartin, who has held the post on an interim basis since last July Gilmartin will remain as special adviser during the transition and will keep her...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Summit Hotel Properties Inc’s revenue per available room was $4279 in the fourth quarter, a 637 percent decline from a year ago That drop is in line with the 635 percent drop in RevPAR, to $4683, the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Add TPG Real Estate Finance Trust to the list of alternative lenders that have restarted their lending activities The mortgage REIT, sponsored by TPG Global, had moved to the sidelines soon after the...