JBP Holdings LLC has paid $278 million, or $24522/sf, for the 113,368-square-foot Trinity Place office building in Raleigh, NC The Park City, Utah, investor bought the property from Origin Investments, a Chicago investment manager that had acquired...
South Florida Business Journal American Landmark has bought Marin by Arium, a 223-unit apartment complex in Plantation, Fla, for $58 million, or about $260,090/unit The Tampa, Fla, company purchased the property from a venture of CARROLL of Atlanta...
South Florida Business Journal Last Mile Investments has paid $185 million, or about $42543/sf, for Pennock Square, a 43,485-square-foot retail property in Jupiter Fla The Cincinnati real estate investor bought the property, at 901 West Indiantown...
Commercial Property Executive A joint venture of Kayne Anderson Real Estate Advisors and Remedy Medical Properties has paid $309 million, or $30771/sf, for Gresham Station Medical Plaza, a 100,419-square-foot medical-office complex in Gresham, Ore...
Philadelphia Business Journal E Kahn Development Corp has sold the 123,500-square-foot office building at 313 West Market St in West Chester, Pa, for $426 million, or $34494/sf The Chester County, Pa, government acquired the property, where it had...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Raith Capital Partners has paid $175 million, or $8974/sf, for a 195,000-square-foot warehouse in Maple Grove, Minn, about 16 miles from Minneapolis The New York investor acquired the property, on 1168 acres at...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by Continental Realty Corp has paid $113 million, or about $19516/sf, for the Shoppes at Sherbrooke shopping center in Lake Worth Beach, Fla DRA Advisors of New York sold the 57,901-square-foot retail...
Puget Sound Business Journal Goodman Real Estate is planning to build a three-story apartment project with about 400 units in Tacoma, Wash It’s being built on a 106-acre development site, at 5132 Sixth Ave, that the Seattle developer recently...
Dallas Morning News Tabani Group has bought McKinney Marketplace, a 118,967-square-foot retail property in suburban Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed McKinney Marketplace, at 3001 South Central Expressway in McKinney, Texas, is...