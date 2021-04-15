Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Grid Properties has sued Buffalo Wild Wings, claiming the restaurant chain owes nearly $800,000 in unpaid rent at 300 West 125th St in Manhattan The New York real estate investor also is seeking $77 million for the remaining rent...
Real Estate NJ Williams-Sonoma Inc has signed a lease to fully occupy a 117 million-square-foot industrial building that’s under construction in South Brunswick, NJ, about 50 miles southwest of Manhattan Heller Industrial Parks owns the...
Crain’s Chicago Business KBS Realty Advisors is offering for sale Edens Corporate Center, a 188,040-square-foot office property in Northbrook, Ill, about 22 miles northwest of Chicago The Newport Beach, Calif, real estate company has hired...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Raith Capital Partners has paid $175 million, or $8974/sf, for a 195,000-square-foot warehouse in Maple Grove, Minn, about 16 miles from Minneapolis The New York investor acquired the property, on 1168 acres at...
Real Estate NJ JW Fulfillment Inc has signed a lease for 346,858 square feet at the 699,000-sf industrial building at 300 Cedar Lane in Edison, NJ The property, which was completed last year, has 40-foot clear heights, 123 loading docks, 161 trailer...
Houston Business Journal Linde Engineering has signed a lease for 120,454 square feet at the Sierra Pines II office building in The Woodlands, Texas, about 30 miles north of Houston VEREIT Inc owns the six-story property, at 1575 Sawdust Road, and...
Crain’s Chicago Business A joint venture of Fundamental Advisors and Sage Hospitality Group is offering for sale the 335-room Blackstone Hotel in Chicago Hodges Ward Elliott has been tapped to market the property, which is encumbered by a $52...
Commercial Property Executive American Honda Finance Corp has increased the amount of office space it’s leasing at the 133,852-square-foot Royal Ridge 7 in suburban Dallas to 99,927 sf The financial services arm of American Honda Motor Corp...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The average asking rent for ground-floor retail space in Manhattan was $618/sf in the first quarter, down 134 percent from a year earlier, according to CBRE That was a 51 percent decrease from the fourth...