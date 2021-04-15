Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Walmart has agreed to fully lease a 11 million-square-foot industrial building at 3501 South Brandon Road in Elwood, Ill, about 50 miles southwest of Chicago The Bentonville, Ark, retailer is leasing the newly...
The Real Deal Grid Properties has sued Buffalo Wild Wings, claiming the restaurant chain owes nearly $800,000 in unpaid rent at 300 West 125th St in Manhattan The New York real estate investor also is seeking $77 million for the remaining rent...
Real Estate NJ JW Fulfillment Inc has signed a lease for 346,858 square feet at the 699,000-sf industrial building at 300 Cedar Lane in Edison, NJ The property, which was completed last year, has 40-foot clear heights, 123 loading docks, 161 trailer...
Bldup ACORE Capital has provided $898 million of financing for the construction of the 180,000-square-foot life-sciences building at 1050 Waltham St in Lexington, Mass, about 15 miles northwest of Boston A venture of Singerman Real Estate of Chicago...
Houston Business Journal Linde Engineering has signed a lease for 120,454 square feet at the Sierra Pines II office building in The Woodlands, Texas, about 30 miles north of Houston VEREIT Inc owns the six-story property, at 1575 Sawdust Road, and...
Commercial Property Executive American Honda Finance Corp has increased the amount of office space it’s leasing at the 133,852-square-foot Royal Ridge 7 in suburban Dallas to 99,927 sf The financial services arm of American Honda Motor Corp...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The average asking rent for ground-floor retail space in Manhattan was $618/sf in the first quarter, down 134 percent from a year earlier, according to CBRE That was a 51 percent decrease from the fourth...
Boston Business Journal A venture of PSP Investments and WS Development Inc has been approved to construct a 707,000-square-foot office building in Boston’s Seaport District Amazoncom Inc earlier this year signed a lease to occupy 630,000 sf...
Real Estate NJ Crow Holdings is planning to build a 12 million-square-foot industrial park in Carteret, NJ, about 25 miles southwest of Manhattan The Dallas company has proposed developing the three-building property on a 126-acre site that it...