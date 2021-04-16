Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Sam Szteinbaum of Los Altos, Calif, has paid $10 million, or $300/sf, for 30,000 square feet of retail space at 1575 West 29th St in Hialeah, Fla A joint venture of Coral Rock Development Group and...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has sold Soleste Twenty2, a 338-unit apartment property in West Miami for $97 million, or about $286,982/unit The Miami company sold the complex, at 2201 Ludlam Road, to Westdale Real Estate Investment...
Houston Business Journal Hotelier Mark Wyant is buying the 226-room Hotel Galvez & Spa in Galveston, Texas, about 52 miles southeast of Houston The Dallas-based businessman, who owns Seawall Hospitality LLC, is acquiring the historic property...
Dwight Capital has provided $128 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program against the 400-unit City Market at O apartment property in Washington, DC The loan ties the record for the...
Dallas Business Journal Fielder’s Glen, a 220-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas, has traded hands An unidentified Canadian investor was the buyer The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Marcus &...
Dallas Morning News Greystone Servicing Co has provided a $135 million loan for the purchase of 78 luxury apartment units atop the historic US Post Office and Courthouse Building in downtown Dallas Wolfe Investments of Plano, Texas, bought the...
Commercial Observer Odiljon Tursunov, the owner of the Tashkent Supermarket grocery-store chain, has paid $18 million, or $500/sf, for the mostly vacant retail building at 1769 86th St in Brooklyn, NY Tursunov bought the 36,000-square-foot property...
The Real Deal The Feil Organization has agreed to pay $325 million for four development sites at 360-370 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY The New York company is buying three of the sites from Henry Modell & Co of New York and the other from Weinstein...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Kroll Bond Rating Agency has downgraded six principal-paying and two interest-only classes of GS Mortgage Securities Trust, 2014-GC18, because of the losses it expects certain collateral loans to suffer The...