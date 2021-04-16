Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Landmynd Services has filed plans to build a pair of industrial properties totaling 970,000 square feet in Orlando, Fla The two-phase property is being proposed for a 776-acre development site north of Boggy Creek Road and...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has sold Soleste Twenty2, a 338-unit apartment property in West Miami for $97 million, or about $286,982/unit The Miami company sold the complex, at 2201 Ludlam Road, to Westdale Real Estate Investment...
Houston Business Journal Hotelier Mark Wyant is buying the 226-room Hotel Galvez & Spa in Galveston, Texas, about 52 miles southeast of Houston The Dallas-based businessman, who owns Seawall Hospitality LLC, is acquiring the historic property...
Dallas Business Journal Fielder’s Glen, a 220-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas, has traded hands An unidentified Canadian investor was the buyer The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Marcus &...
Borello Asset Management has paid $41 million, or $310,606/unit, for the 132-unit Elwood Apartments in Happy Valley, Ore, about 15 miles from downtown Portland, Ore The Gilroy, Calif, investor purchased the property from Cedar Coast, which was...
Commercial Observer Odiljon Tursunov, the owner of the Tashkent Supermarket grocery-store chain, has paid $18 million, or $500/sf, for the mostly vacant retail building at 1769 86th St in Brooklyn, NY Tursunov bought the 36,000-square-foot property...
The Real Deal The Feil Organization has agreed to pay $325 million for four development sites at 360-370 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY The New York company is buying three of the sites from Henry Modell & Co of New York and the other from Weinstein...
An affiliate of Peregrine Realty Partners has paid $33 million, or $33588/sf, for Promontory, a 98,249-square-foot office building in San Diego The Newport Beach, Calif, real estate firm purchased the property from Carleton Management in a deal...
Atlanta Business Chronicle QTS Realty Trust is planning to add a massive mixed-use complex to its nearly 100-acre Westside Atlanta campus The Overland Park, Kan, data-center REIT is building the project on 36 acres along Jefferson Street, one block...