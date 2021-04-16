Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Sam Szteinbaum of Los Altos, Calif, has paid $10 million, or $300/sf, for 30,000 square feet of retail space at 1575 West 29th St in Hialeah, Fla A joint venture of Coral Rock Development Group and...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has sold Soleste Twenty2, a 338-unit apartment property in West Miami for $97 million, or about $286,982/unit The Miami company sold the complex, at 2201 Ludlam Road, to Westdale Real Estate Investment...
Houston Business Journal Hotelier Mark Wyant is buying the 226-room Hotel Galvez & Spa in Galveston, Texas, about 52 miles southeast of Houston The Dallas-based businessman, who owns Seawall Hospitality LLC, is acquiring the historic property...
Dallas Business Journal Fielder’s Glen, a 220-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas, has traded hands An unidentified Canadian investor was the buyer The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Marcus &...
Borello Asset Management has paid $41 million, or $310,606/unit, for the 132-unit Elwood Apartments in Happy Valley, Ore, about 15 miles from downtown Portland, Ore The Gilroy, Calif, investor purchased the property from Cedar Coast, which was...
Commercial Observer Odiljon Tursunov, the owner of the Tashkent Supermarket grocery-store chain, has paid $18 million, or $500/sf, for the mostly vacant retail building at 1769 86th St in Brooklyn, NY Tursunov bought the 36,000-square-foot property...
Boston Business Journal Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has signed a lease for an additional 113,000 square feet at a 473,000-sf life-sciences building that is currently under construction in Cambridge, Mass The pharmaceutical company will fully occupy the...
An affiliate of Peregrine Realty Partners has paid $33 million, or $33588/sf, for Promontory, a 98,249-square-foot office building in San Diego The Newport Beach, Calif, real estate firm purchased the property from Carleton Management in a deal...
JBP Holdings LLC has paid $278 million, or $24522/sf, for the 113,368-square-foot Trinity Place office building in Raleigh, NC The Park City, Utah, investor bought the property from Origin Investments, a Chicago investment manager that had acquired...