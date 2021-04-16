Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Landmynd Services has filed plans to build a pair of industrial properties totaling 970,000 square feet in Orlando, Fla The two-phase property is being proposed for a 776-acre development site north of Boggy Creek Road and...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co is expected to break ground this fall on the latest phase of the International Business Park mixed-use project in suburban Dallas Plans call for a 252,000-square-foot office building at 6261 West Plano Parkway in...
Bisnow A venture of Jefferson Apartment Group and Stars REI plans on building a 108-unit residential project in Arlington, Va, about six miles west of Washington, DC It bought the development site, at 1031 North Vermont St, for $123 million from...
Boston Business Journal Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has signed a lease for an additional 113,000 square feet at a 473,000-sf life-sciences building that is currently under construction in Cambridge, Mass The pharmaceutical company will fully occupy the...
Commercial Property Executive One Solution has agreed to fully lease the Distribution Circle Commerce Center, a 225,937-square-foot warehouse in Las Vegas The Alpharetta, Ga, distributor of safety products to businesses was represented in the lease...
Atlanta Business Chronicle QTS Realty Trust is planning to add a massive mixed-use complex to its nearly 100-acre Westside Atlanta campus The Overland Park, Kan, data-center REIT is building the project on 36 acres along Jefferson Street, one block...
Washington Business Journal A group of undisclosed investors is offering for sale the 18-acre development site at 8130-8134 Watson St in Tysons, Va Colliers International has been hired to market the property, which currently is home to a JR’s...
Philadelphia Business Journal E Kahn Development Corp has sold the 123,500-square-foot office building at 313 West Market St in West Chester, Pa, for $426 million, or $34494/sf The Chester County, Pa, government acquired the property, where it had...
Charlotte Business Journal Greenway Residential Development has proposed building a 156-unit affordable-housing project in Rock Hill, SC, a suburb of Charlotte, NC The 10-building residential project is being planned for a 124-acre development site...