Log In or Subscribe to read more
New York Community Bank has provided $72 million of financing against the 290-unit Apartments at Aberdeen Station in Aberdeen, NJ The loan allowed the property's owner, AJH Management of Lakewood, NJ, to retire $60 million of Freddie Mac...
Dwight Capital has provided $128 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program against the 400-unit City Market at O apartment property in Washington, DC The loan ties the record for the...
Borello Asset Management has paid $41 million, or $310,606/unit, for the 132-unit Elwood Apartments in Happy Valley, Ore, about 15 miles from downtown Portland, Ore The Gilroy, Calif, investor purchased the property from Cedar Coast, which was...
Dallas Morning News Greystone Servicing Co has provided a $135 million loan for the purchase of 78 luxury apartment units atop the historic US Post Office and Courthouse Building in downtown Dallas Wolfe Investments of Plano, Texas, bought the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Kroll Bond Rating Agency has downgraded six principal-paying and two interest-only classes of GS Mortgage Securities Trust, 2014-GC18, because of the losses it expects certain collateral loans to suffer The...
An affiliate of Peregrine Realty Partners has paid $33 million, or $33588/sf, for Promontory, a 98,249-square-foot office building in San Diego The Newport Beach, Calif, real estate firm purchased the property from Carleton Management in a deal...
South Florida Business Journal American Landmark has bought Marin by Arium, a 223-unit apartment complex in Plantation, Fla, for $58 million, or about $260,090/unit The Tampa, Fla, company purchased the property from a venture of CARROLL of Atlanta...
The Real Deal Grid Properties has sued Buffalo Wild Wings, claiming the restaurant chain owes nearly $800,000 in unpaid rent at 300 West 125th St in Manhattan The New York real estate investor also is seeking $77 million for the remaining rent...
The Commercial Real Estate Finance Council will conduct its annual conference virtually on June 16-17 But the trade group is aiming to conduct its subsequent conference, next January, live in person in South Miami Beach, Fla That would be a two-year...