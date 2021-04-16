Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Landmynd Services has filed plans to build a pair of industrial properties totaling 970,000 square feet in Orlando, Fla The two-phase property is being proposed for a 776-acre development site north of Boggy Creek Road and...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co is expected to break ground this fall on the latest phase of the International Business Park mixed-use project in suburban Dallas Plans call for a 252,000-square-foot office building at 6261 West Plano Parkway in...
Bisnow A venture of Jefferson Apartment Group and Stars REI plans on building a 108-unit residential project in Arlington, Va, about six miles west of Washington, DC It bought the development site, at 1031 North Vermont St, for $123 million from...
Real Estate NJ An undisclosed developer has plans to build the 59-unit Luxe at Ewing Station apartment building in Ewing, NJ, about 5 miles northwest of Trenton, NJ, and 35 miles northeast of Philadelphia The property, at 12 Railroad Ave, will...
Commercial Observer Odiljon Tursunov, the owner of the Tashkent Supermarket grocery-store chain, has paid $18 million, or $500/sf, for the mostly vacant retail building at 1769 86th St in Brooklyn, NY Tursunov bought the 36,000-square-foot property...
The Real Deal The Feil Organization has agreed to pay $325 million for four development sites at 360-370 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY The New York company is buying three of the sites from Henry Modell & Co of New York and the other from Weinstein...
Commercial Property Executive One Solution has agreed to fully lease the Distribution Circle Commerce Center, a 225,937-square-foot warehouse in Las Vegas The Alpharetta, Ga, distributor of safety products to businesses was represented in the lease...
Atlanta Business Chronicle QTS Realty Trust is planning to add a massive mixed-use complex to its nearly 100-acre Westside Atlanta campus The Overland Park, Kan, data-center REIT is building the project on 36 acres along Jefferson Street, one block...
The Real Deal Grid Properties has sued Buffalo Wild Wings, claiming the restaurant chain owes nearly $800,000 in unpaid rent at 300 West 125th St in Manhattan The New York real estate investor also is seeking $77 million for the remaining rent...