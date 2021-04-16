Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Hotelier Mark Wyant is buying the 226-room Hotel Galvez & Spa in Galveston, Texas, about 52 miles southeast of Houston The Dallas-based businessman, who owns Seawall Hospitality LLC, is acquiring the historic property...
Dwight Capital has provided $128 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program against the 400-unit City Market at O apartment property in Washington, DC The loan ties the record for the...
Dallas Business Journal Fielder’s Glen, a 220-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas, has traded hands An unidentified Canadian investor was the buyer The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Marcus &...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co is expected to break ground this fall on the latest phase of the International Business Park mixed-use project in suburban Dallas Plans call for a 252,000-square-foot office building at 6261 West Plano Parkway in...
Borello Asset Management has paid $41 million, or $310,606/unit, for the 132-unit Elwood Apartments in Happy Valley, Ore, about 15 miles from downtown Portland, Ore The Gilroy, Calif, investor purchased the property from Cedar Coast, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Kroll Bond Rating Agency has downgraded six principal-paying and two interest-only classes of GS Mortgage Securities Trust, 2014-GC18, because of the losses it expects certain collateral loans to suffer The...
An affiliate of Peregrine Realty Partners has paid $33 million, or $33588/sf, for Promontory, a 98,249-square-foot office building in San Diego The Newport Beach, Calif, real estate firm purchased the property from Carleton Management in a deal...
South Florida Business Journal American Landmark has bought Marin by Arium, a 223-unit apartment complex in Plantation, Fla, for $58 million, or about $260,090/unit The Tampa, Fla, company purchased the property from a venture of CARROLL of Atlanta...
The Real Deal Grid Properties has sued Buffalo Wild Wings, claiming the restaurant chain owes nearly $800,000 in unpaid rent at 300 West 125th St in Manhattan The New York real estate investor also is seeking $77 million for the remaining rent...