Orlando Business Journal Landmynd Services has filed plans to build a pair of industrial properties totaling 970,000 square feet in Orlando, Fla The two-phase property is being proposed for a 776-acre development site north of Boggy Creek Road and...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co is expected to break ground this fall on the latest phase of the International Business Park mixed-use project in suburban Dallas Plans call for a 252,000-square-foot office building at 6261 West Plano Parkway in...
Bisnow A venture of Jefferson Apartment Group and Stars REI plans on building a 108-unit residential project in Arlington, Va, about six miles west of Washington, DC It bought the development site, at 1031 North Vermont St, for $123 million from...
Real Estate NJ An undisclosed developer has plans to build the 59-unit Luxe at Ewing Station apartment building in Ewing, NJ, about 5 miles northwest of Trenton, NJ, and 35 miles northeast of Philadelphia The property, at 12 Railroad Ave, will...
Boston Business Journal Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has signed a lease for an additional 113,000 square feet at a 473,000-sf life-sciences building that is currently under construction in Cambridge, Mass The pharmaceutical company will fully occupy the...
Commercial Property Executive One Solution has agreed to fully lease the Distribution Circle Commerce Center, a 225,937-square-foot warehouse in Las Vegas The Alpharetta, Ga, distributor of safety products to businesses was represented in the lease...
Atlanta Business Chronicle QTS Realty Trust is planning to add a massive mixed-use complex to its nearly 100-acre Westside Atlanta campus The Overland Park, Kan, data-center REIT is building the project on 36 acres along Jefferson Street, one block...
Crain’s Chicago Business Walmart has agreed to fully lease a 11 million-square-foot industrial building at 3501 South Brandon Road in Elwood, Ill, about 50 miles southwest of Chicago The Bentonville, Ark, retailer is leasing the newly...
Crain’s Chicago Business KBS Realty Advisors is offering for sale Edens Corporate Center, a 188,040-square-foot office property in Northbrook, Ill, about 22 miles northwest of Chicago The Newport Beach, Calif, real estate company has hired...