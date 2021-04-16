Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Landmynd Services has filed plans to build a pair of industrial properties totaling 970,000 square feet in Orlando, Fla The two-phase property is being proposed for a 776-acre development site north of Boggy Creek Road and...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co is expected to break ground this fall on the latest phase of the International Business Park mixed-use project in suburban Dallas Plans call for a 252,000-square-foot office building at 6261 West Plano Parkway in...
Bisnow A venture of Jefferson Apartment Group and Stars REI plans on building a 108-unit residential project in Arlington, Va, about six miles west of Washington, DC It bought the development site, at 1031 North Vermont St, for $123 million from...
Real Estate NJ An undisclosed developer has plans to build the 59-unit Luxe at Ewing Station apartment building in Ewing, NJ, about 5 miles northwest of Trenton, NJ, and 35 miles northeast of Philadelphia The property, at 12 Railroad Ave, will...
Boston Business Journal Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has signed a lease for an additional 113,000 square feet at a 473,000-sf life-sciences building that is currently under construction in Cambridge, Mass The pharmaceutical company will fully occupy the...
Commercial Property Executive One Solution has agreed to fully lease the newly expanded Distribution Circle Commerce Center, a 225,937-square-foot warehouse in Las Vegas The Alpharetta, Ga, company, which distributes safety products to businesses,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle QTS Realty Trust is planning to add a massive mixed-use complex to its nearly 100-acre Westside Atlanta campus The Overland Park, Kan, data-center REIT is building the project on 36 acres along Jefferson Street, one block...
Crain’s Chicago Business Walmart has agreed to fully lease a 11 million-square-foot industrial building at 3501 South Brandon Road in Elwood, Ill, about 50 miles southwest of Chicago The Bentonville, Ark, retailer is leasing the newly...
Anchor Health Properties has paid $253 million, or $31158/sf, for Rio Vista Plaza, an 81,200-square-foot office building in San Diego The Charlottesville, Va, developer purchased the property, at 9095 Rio San Diego Drive, from an undisclosed seller...