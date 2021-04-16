Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive One Solution has agreed to fully lease the Distribution Circle Commerce Center, a 225,937-square-foot warehouse in Las Vegas The Alpharetta, Ga, distributor of safety products to businesses was represented in the lease...
Crain’s Chicago Business Walmart has agreed to fully lease a 11 million-square-foot industrial building at 3501 South Brandon Road in Elwood, Ill, about 50 miles southwest of Chicago The Bentonville, Ark, retailer is leasing the newly...
Anchor Health Properties has paid $253 million, or $31158/sf, for Rio Vista Plaza, an 81,200-square-foot office building in San Diego The Charlottesville, Va, developer purchased the property, at 9095 Rio San Diego Drive, from an undisclosed seller...
The Real Deal Grid Properties has sued Buffalo Wild Wings, claiming the restaurant chain owes nearly $800,000 in unpaid rent at 300 West 125th St in Manhattan The New York real estate investor also is seeking $77 million for the remaining rent...
Real Estate NJ Williams-Sonoma Inc has signed a lease to fully occupy a 117 million-square-foot industrial building that’s under construction in South Brunswick, NJ, about 50 miles southwest of Manhattan Heller Industrial Parks owns the...
Commercial Property Executive A joint venture of Kayne Anderson Real Estate Advisors and Remedy Medical Properties has paid $309 million, or $30771/sf, for Gresham Station Medical Plaza, a 100,419-square-foot medical-office complex in Gresham, Ore...
Real Estate NJ JW Fulfillment Inc has signed a lease for 346,858 square feet at the 699,000-sf industrial building at 300 Cedar Lane in Edison, NJ The property, which was completed last year, has 40-foot clear heights, 123 loading docks, 161 trailer...
Puget Sound Business Journal Goodman Real Estate is planning to build a three-story apartment project with about 400 units in Tacoma, Wash It’s being built on a 106-acre development site, at 5132 Sixth Ave, that the Seattle developer recently...
Houston Business Journal Linde Engineering has signed a lease for 120,454 square feet at the Sierra Pines II office building in The Woodlands, Texas, about 30 miles north of Houston VEREIT Inc owns the six-story property, at 1575 Sawdust Road, and...