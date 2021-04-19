Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Highwoods Properties Inc has agreed to buy a portfolio of seven office properties with about 19 million square feet in North Carolina and Atlanta for $7175 million, including the assumption of debt The Raleigh, NC, REIT is...
LA Biz Opportunity Housing Group has paid $100 million, or $383,141/unit, for Moda at Monrovia Station, a 261-unit apartment property in Monrovia, Calif The Danville, Calif, investor purchased the property from a venture of Legacy Partners, Griffin...
Crain’s Chicago Business Onni Group has proposed building a large mixed-use project on Chicago’s Goose Island The Vancouver, British Columbia, developer paid $38 million for the project’s eight-acre development site, along the 900...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Sam Szteinbaum of Los Altos, Calif, has paid $10 million, or $300/sf, for 30,000 square feet of retail space at 1575 West 29th St in Hialeah, Fla A joint venture of Coral Rock Development Group and...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has sold Soleste Twenty2, a 338-unit apartment property in West Miami for $97 million, or about $286,982/unit The Miami company sold the complex, at 2201 Ludlam Road, to Westdale Real Estate Investment...
Houston Business Journal Hotelier Mark Wyant is buying the 226-room Hotel Galvez & Spa in Galveston, Texas, about 52 miles southeast of Houston The Dallas-based businessman, who owns Seawall Hospitality LLC, is acquiring the historic property...
Dallas Business Journal Fielder’s Glen, a 220-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas, has traded hands An unidentified Canadian investor was the buyer The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Marcus &...
Borello Asset Management has paid $41 million, or $310,606/unit, for the 132-unit Elwood Apartments in Happy Valley, Ore, about 15 miles from downtown Portland, Ore The Gilroy, Calif, investor purchased the property from Cedar Coast, which was...
Commercial Observer Odiljon Tursunov, the owner of the Tashkent Supermarket grocery-store chain, has paid $18 million, or $500/sf, for the mostly vacant retail building at 1769 86th St in Brooklyn, NY Tursunov bought the 36,000-square-foot property...