Atlanta Business Chronicle Highwoods Properties Inc has agreed to buy a portfolio of seven office properties with about 19 million square feet in North Carolina and Atlanta for $7175 million, including the assumption of debt The Raleigh, NC, REIT is...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of BPM & Co has paid $268 million, or $128,230/room, for the 209-room Courtyard by Marriott Edina Bloomington hotel in suburban Minneapolis The Ridgefield, Conn, investment company purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Sam Szteinbaum of Los Altos, Calif, has paid $10 million, or $300/sf, for 30,000 square feet of retail space at 1575 West 29th St in Hialeah, Fla A joint venture of Coral Rock Development Group and...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has sold Soleste Twenty2, a 338-unit apartment property in West Miami for $97 million, or about $286,982/unit The Miami company sold the complex, at 2201 Ludlam Road, to Westdale Real Estate Investment...
Houston Business Journal Hotelier Mark Wyant is buying the 226-room Hotel Galvez & Spa in Galveston, Texas, about 52 miles southeast of Houston The Dallas-based businessman, who owns Seawall Hospitality LLC, is acquiring the historic property...
Dallas Business Journal Fielder’s Glen, a 220-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas, has traded hands An unidentified Canadian investor was the buyer The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Marcus &...
Borello Asset Management has paid $41 million, or $310,606/unit, for the 132-unit Elwood Apartments in Happy Valley, Ore, about 15 miles from downtown Portland, Ore The Gilroy, Calif, investor purchased the property from Cedar Coast, which was...
Commercial Observer Odiljon Tursunov, the owner of the Tashkent Supermarket grocery-store chain, has paid $18 million, or $500/sf, for the mostly vacant retail building at 1769 86th St in Brooklyn, NY Tursunov bought the 36,000-square-foot property...
The Real Deal The Feil Organization has agreed to pay $325 million for four development sites at 360-370 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY The New York company is buying three of the sites from Henry Modell & Co of New York and the other from Weinstein...