Atlanta Business Chronicle Fairfield Residential has proposed developing an apartment project with 392 units on the site of a shuttered extended-stay hotel in Atlanta The San Diego developer needs approval from the Atlanta Beltline Design Review...
Charlotte Business Journal Northwood Ravin is building a 330-unit apartment property as part of the Metropolitan mixed-use development in Charlotte, NC The 22-story complex is being built on a 13-acre site at 1224 Metropolitan Drive The developer is...
South Florida Business Journal Tricera Capital has lined up $5075 million of financing for The Press mixed-use project in West Palm Beach, Fla Monroe Capital of Chicago provided the loan, which is being used to complete the 11-acre project, at 2751...
Charlotte Business Journal Flagship Healthcare Properties has been approved to build a 117,000-square-foot medical-office property in Charlotte, NC The six-story building is going up at Randolph Road and North Carolina Avenue in the city’s...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Lendlease and Aware Super is planning to build an 800-unit apartment complex in Brooklyn, NY Lendlease, a New York developer, and Aware Super, an Australian fund, acquired an 80 percent stake in the...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of BPM & Co has paid $268 million, or $128,230/room, for the 209-room Courtyard by Marriott Edina Bloomington hotel in suburban Minneapolis The Ridgefield, Conn, investment company purchased the...
Dallas Morning News Lincoln Property Co is breaking ground next month on a two-building project with office space and apartment units in Dallas’ Preston Center district The Dallas developer is building the project on a site owned by St Michael...
Crain’s Chicago Business Onni Group has proposed building a large mixed-use project on Chicago’s Goose Island The Vancouver, British Columbia, developer paid $38 million for the project’s eight-acre development site, along the 900...
Orlando Business Journal Landmynd Services has filed plans to build a pair of industrial properties totaling 970,000 square feet in Orlando, Fla The two-phase property is being proposed for a 776-acre development site north of Boggy Creek Road and...