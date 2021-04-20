Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Fairfield Residential has proposed developing an apartment project with 392 units on the site of a shuttered extended-stay hotel in Atlanta The San Diego developer needs approval from the Atlanta Beltline Design Review...
Charlotte Business Journal Northwood Ravin is building a 330-unit apartment property as part of the Metropolitan mixed-use development in Charlotte, NC The 22-story complex is being built on a 13-acre site at 1224 Metropolitan Drive The developer is...
South Florida Business Journal Tricera Capital has lined up $5075 million of financing for The Press mixed-use project in West Palm Beach, Fla Monroe Capital of Chicago provided the loan, which is being used to complete the 11-acre project, at 2751...
Charlotte Business Journal Flagship Healthcare Properties has been approved to build a 117,000-square-foot medical-office property in Charlotte, NC The six-story building is going up at Randolph Road and North Carolina Avenue in the city’s...
An affiliate of Bridge Investment Group has paid $182 million for three apartment properties with 1,165 units in Las Vegas The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the three properties – the 540-unit Accent on Rainbow, 313-unit Accent on...
American Landmark Apartments has paid $498 million, or $166,000/unit, for the 300-unit City West apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Tampa, Fla, company bought the complex from White Eagle Property Group, a Monsey, NY, investment manager that had...
RENTvcom Moriel Real Estate LLC has paid $131 million, or $25889/sf, for the 50,600-square-foot industrial building at 1480 North Hancock St in Anaheim, Calif Nissei America Inc sold the property and was represented in the deal by a number of...
Avanath Capital Management has paid $875 million, or $335,249/unit, for the 261-unit Overlook at Anaheim Hills in Anaheim Hills, Calif The Irvine, Calif, investment manager bought the property, at 145-235 South Festival Drive, from Security...
Commercial Observer Minamoto Kitchen has paid $45 million, or $2,500/sf, for the 18,000-square-foot Childs Building in Manhattan The Japanese confectionary retail chain bought the property from the Riese Organization Compass and Adirondack Capital...