Jacksonville Business Journal An affiliate of Waypoint Real Estate Investments has sold Volaris West Kernan, a 308-unit apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla, for $6625 million, or about $215,097/unit RSE Capital Partners bought the 19-building...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Fairfield Residential has proposed developing an apartment project with 392 units on the site of a shuttered extended-stay hotel in Atlanta The San Diego developer needs approval from the Atlanta Beltline Design Review...
Charlotte Business Journal Northwood Ravin is building a 330-unit apartment property as part of the Metropolitan mixed-use development in Charlotte, NC The 22-story complex is being built on a 13-acre site at 1224 Metropolitan Drive The developer is...
Commercial Property Executive Scannell Properties is planning to build Compass 70 Logistics, a 2 million-square-foot industrial property in Bonner Springs, Kan The Indianapolis company has proposed developing the three-building property on a...
Charlotte Business Journal Flagship Healthcare Properties has been approved to build a 117,000-square-foot medical-office property in Charlotte, NC The six-story building is going up at Randolph Road and North Carolina Avenue in the city’s...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Lendlease and Aware Super is planning to build an 800-unit apartment complex in Brooklyn, NY Lendlease, a New York developer, and Aware Super, an Australian fund, acquired an 80 percent stake in the...
South Florida Business Journal Ivy Realty has paid $26 million, or about $12199/sf, for a 213,131-square-foot industrial and headquarters facility at 6950 NW 77th Court in Doral, Fla An Apollo Group affiliate sold the property, which sits on 886...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of EverWest Real Estate Investors has sold the Crosspointe Commerce Center, a 154,121-square-foot warehouse property in Hialeah Gardens, Fla, for $258 million, or about $16740/sf The Denver company sold...
Dwight Capital has provided $222 million of US Department of Housing and Urban Development mortgage financing against Gramercy Park Cooperative at Lake Shore Drive, a 157-unit apartment property in the Minneapolis suburb of Richfield, Minn Units at...