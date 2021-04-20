Log In or Subscribe to read more
Phoenix Business Journal George Oliver Cos has paid $2615 million, or $24324/sf, for Hayden Station, a 107,508-square-foot mixed-use property in Tempe, Ariz The Phoenix developer purchased the property from YAM Properties, which is owned by Bob...
New York Post A venture of Tribeca Investment Group, PGIM Real Estate and Meadow Partners is investing $350 million to renovate the 700,000-square-foot Textile Building in Manhattan Among the many changes to the mostly vacant building, at 295 Fifth...
RENTvcom Moriel Real Estate LLC has paid $131 million, or $25889/sf, for the 50,600-square-foot industrial building at 1480 North Hancock St in Anaheim, Calif Nissei America Inc sold the property and was represented in the deal by a number of...
RENTvcom Bridge Investment Group has paid $4325 million, or $325,188/unit, for the 133-unit Cove La Mesa apartments in La Mesa, Calif, about 12 miles from San Diego The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the property from Interstate Equities...
LA Biz Opportunity Housing Group has paid $100 million, or $383,141/unit, for Moda at Monrovia Station, a 261-unit apartment property in Monrovia, Calif The Danville, Calif, investor purchased the property from a venture of Legacy Partners, Griffin...
Commercial Property Executive One Solution has agreed to fully lease the newly expanded Distribution Circle Commerce Center, a 225,937-square-foot warehouse in Las Vegas The Alpharetta, Ga, company, which distributes safety products to businesses,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Walmart has agreed to fully lease a 11 million-square-foot industrial building at 3501 South Brandon Road in Elwood, Ill, about 50 miles southwest of Chicago The Bentonville, Ark, retailer is leasing the newly...
Anchor Health Properties has paid $253 million, or $31158/sf, for Rio Vista Plaza, an 81,200-square-foot office building in San Diego The Charlottesville, Va, developer purchased the property, at 9095 Rio San Diego Drive, from an undisclosed seller...