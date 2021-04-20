Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal The 195-room Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk hotel is set to open on Thursday Work on the 23-story property, at 123 North St Mary’s St, began in 2017 Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, 2,300 square...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 85,000 square feet of office space at Thirty75 Tech, a 260,000-sf office building in Santa Clara, Calif The online retail giant will occupy two of the building’s six floors MDY...
Crain’s New York Business Insite Property Group is building a 102,500-square-foot self-storage facility at 59-02 Borden Ave in Queens, NY The Redondo Beach, Calif, developer bought the development site in the borough’s Maspeth...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Fairfield Residential has proposed developing an apartment project with 392 units on the site of a shuttered extended-stay hotel in Atlanta The San Diego developer needs approval from the Atlanta Beltline Design Review...
Charlotte Business Journal Northwood Ravin is building a 330-unit apartment property as part of the Metropolitan mixed-use development in Charlotte, NC The 22-story complex is being built on a 13-acre site at 1224 Metropolitan Drive The developer is...
WNC has raised $176 million of low-income housing tax credits, or LIHTCs, for its WNC Institutional Tax Credit Fund 50 LP, which will develop and renovate affordable housing in 16 targeted states Nine investors participated in the investment vehicle...
Commercial Property Executive Scannell Properties is planning to build Compass 70 Logistics, a 2 million-square-foot industrial property in Bonner Springs, Kan The Indianapolis company has proposed developing the three-building property on a...
South Florida Business Journal Tricera Capital has lined up $5075 million of financing for The Press mixed-use project in West Palm Beach, Fla Monroe Capital of Chicago provided the loan, which is being used to complete the 11-acre project, at 2751...
Charlotte Business Journal Flagship Healthcare Properties has been approved to build a 117,000-square-foot medical-office property in Charlotte, NC The six-story building is going up at Randolph Road and North Carolina Avenue in the city’s...