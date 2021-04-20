Log In or Subscribe to read more
Phoenix Business Journal George Oliver Cos has paid $2615 million, or $24324/sf, for Hayden Station, a 107,508-square-foot mixed-use property in Tempe, Ariz The Phoenix developer purchased the property from YAM Properties, which is owned by Bob...
FPA Multifamily has paid $843 million, or $320,532/unit, for the 263-unit Fairfield Apartments in Stamford, Conn The San Francisco investor bought the property from Equity Residential in a deal brokered by CBRE It has been renamed Arrive Stamford...
Jacksonville Business Journal An affiliate of Waypoint Real Estate Investments has sold Volaris West Kernan, a 308-unit apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla, for $6625 million, or about $215,097/unit RSE Capital Partners bought the 19-building...
An affiliate of Bridge Investment Group has paid $182 million for three apartment properties with 1,165 units in Las Vegas The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the three properties – the 540-unit Accent on Rainbow, 313-unit Accent on...
American Landmark Apartments has paid $498 million, or $166,000/unit, for the 300-unit City West apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Tampa, Fla, company bought the complex from White Eagle Property Group, a Monsey, NY, investment manager that had...
RENTvcom Moriel Real Estate LLC has paid $131 million, or $25889/sf, for the 50,600-square-foot industrial building at 1480 North Hancock St in Anaheim, Calif Nissei America Inc sold the property and was represented in the deal by a number of...
Avanath Capital Management has paid $875 million, or $335,249/unit, for the 261-unit Overlook at Anaheim Hills in Anaheim Hills, Calif The Irvine, Calif, investment manager bought the property, at 145-235 South Festival Drive, from Security...
Commercial Observer Minamoto Kitchen has paid $45 million, or $2,500/sf, for the 18,000-square-foot Childs Building in Manhattan The Japanese confectionary retail chain bought the property from the Riese Organization Compass and Adirondack Capital...
South Florida Business Journal Ivy Realty has paid $26 million, or about $12199/sf, for a 213,131-square-foot industrial and headquarters facility at 6950 NW 77th Court in Doral, Fla An Apollo Group affiliate sold the property, which sits on 886...