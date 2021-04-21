Log In or Subscribe to read more
SL Green Realty Corp has agreed to sell its interests in two Manhattan apartment properties with a combined 1,438 units The New York REIT is selling its 20 percent interest in the Sky, at 605 West 42nd St, in a deal that values the 1,175-unit...
Commercial Property Executive A joint venture of Stirling Development and Prologis will break ground next month on an 819,964-square-foot industrial property at 13364 Aerospace Drive in Victorville, Calif, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles The...
Longfellow Real Estate Partners has paid $156 million, or $624/sf, for San Mateo Bay Center, a 250,000-square-foot office property in San Mateo, Calif The Boston developer bought the property from Rubicon Point Partners, which had acquired it in...
Birch Group has paid $255 million, or $30238/sf, for a portfolio of four office buildings totaling 843,300 square feet in Short Hills, NJ, about 30 miles west of Manhattan The Nanuet, NY, real estate investor bought the properties from Mack-Cali...
AZ Big Media A venture of Banyan Residential and Milhaus has broken ground on Banyan North Tempe, a 651-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The $177 million project is being funded in part with $52 million of construction financing from UMB Bank...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Property sales volume totaled $967 billion for the first quarter, down 28 percent from the $1348 billion of volume recorded during the same period a year ago, according to Real Capital Analytics The volume...
Phoenix Business Journal George Oliver Cos has paid $2615 million, or $24324/sf, for Hayden Station, a 107,508-square-foot mixed-use property in Tempe, Ariz The Phoenix developer purchased the property from YAM Properties, which is owned by Bob...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 85,000 square feet of office space at Thirty75 Tech, a 260,000-sf office building in Santa Clara, Calif The online retail giant will occupy two of the building’s six floors MDY...
FPA Multifamily has paid $843 million, or $320,532/unit, for the 263-unit Fairfield Apartments in Stamford, Conn The San Francisco investor bought the property from Equity Residential in a deal brokered by CBRE It has been renamed Arrive Stamford...