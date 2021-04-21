Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media Geringer Capital has sold the 160-unit Ventana Palms Apartment Homes in Phoenix for $3225 million, or $201,563/unit The San Antonio investor sold the property to an undisclosed California-based company in a deal brokered by ABI...
SL Green Realty Corp has agreed to sell its interests in two Manhattan apartment properties with a combined 1,438 units The New York REIT is selling its 20 percent interest in the Sky, at 605 West 42nd St, in a deal that values the 1,175-unit...
Longfellow Real Estate Partners has paid $156 million, or $624/sf, for San Mateo Bay Center, a 250,000-square-foot office property in San Mateo, Calif The Boston developer bought the property from Rubicon Point Partners, which had acquired it in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Property sales volume totaled $967 billion for the first quarter, down 28 percent from the $1348 billion of volume recorded during the same period a year ago, according to Real Capital Analytics The volume...
Phoenix Business Journal George Oliver Cos has paid $2615 million, or $24324/sf, for Hayden Station, a 107,508-square-foot mixed-use property in Tempe, Ariz The Phoenix developer purchased the property from YAM Properties, which is owned by Bob...
FPA Multifamily has paid $843 million, or $320,532/unit, for the 263-unit Fairfield Apartments in Stamford, Conn The San Francisco investor bought the property from Equity Residential in a deal brokered by CBRE It has been renamed Arrive Stamford...
Ninigret Group LC has paid $13 million, or $9894/sf, for the 131,389-square-foot industrial facility at 3333 East Center Drive in the northern Colorado town of Milliken The Salt Lake City company purchased the property as a part of a 1031 exchange...
Jacksonville Business Journal An affiliate of Waypoint Real Estate Investments has sold Volaris West Kernan, a 308-unit apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla, for $6625 million, or about $215,097/unit RSE Capital Partners bought the 19-building...
An affiliate of Bridge Investment Group has paid $182 million for three apartment properties with 1,165 units in Las Vegas The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the three properties – the 540-unit Accent on Rainbow, 313-unit Accent on...