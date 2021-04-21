Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media Geringer Capital has sold the 160-unit Ventana Palms Apartment Homes in Phoenix for $3225 million, or $201,563/unit The San Antonio investor sold the property to an undisclosed California-based company in a deal brokered by ABI...
Bisnow Wood Partners has broken ground on the 327-unit Alta 801 apartment project in Washington, DC The Atlanta developer expects to complete the project, at 801 New Jersey Ave NW, in 2023 It will have studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units and...
Boston Business Journal A venture of Trinity Financial Inc and the Harvard Club of Boston plans on building a 133-unit apartment complex at 415 Newbury St in Boston Plans call for a 95-unit building with athletic facilities for the Harvard Club and...
AZ Big Media A venture of Banyan Residential and Milhaus has broken ground on Banyan North Tempe, a 651-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The $177 million project is being funded in part with $52 million of construction financing from UMB Bank...
Dallas Business Journal Robinson Weeks Partners wants to break ground next month on a 500,000-square-foot warehouse property in Lancaster, Texas, about 16 miles south of Dallas The Atlanta developer is building the industrial project on a 267-acre...
Phoenix Business Journal George Oliver Cos has paid $2615 million, or $24324/sf, for Hayden Station, a 107,508-square-foot mixed-use property in Tempe, Ariz The Phoenix developer purchased the property from YAM Properties, which is owned by Bob...
San Antonio Business Journal The 195-room Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk hotel is set to open on Thursday Work on the 23-story property, at 123 North St Mary’s St, began in 2017 Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, 2,300 square...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 85,000 square feet of office space at Thirty75 Tech, a 260,000-sf office building in Santa Clara, Calif The online retail giant will occupy two of the building’s six floors MDY...
Crain’s New York Business Insite Property Group is building a 102,500-square-foot self-storage facility at 59-02 Borden Ave in Queens, NY The Redondo Beach, Calif, developer bought the development site in the borough’s Maspeth...