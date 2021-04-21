Log In or Subscribe to read more
Timberland Partners is looking to raise $50 million of equity commitments for a fund that would target apartment properties in secondary and tertiary markets in the Southeast and Midwest The fund would be the eighth for the Minneapolis investment...
New York Post A venture of Tribeca Investment Group, PGIM Real Estate and Meadow Partners is investing $350 million to renovate the 700,000-square-foot Textile Building in Manhattan Among the many changes to the mostly vacant building, at 295 Fifth...
WNC has raised $176 million of low-income housing tax credits, or LIHTCs, for its WNC Institutional Tax Credit Fund 50 LP, which will develop and renovate affordable housing in 16 targeted states Nine investors participated in the investment vehicle...
Al Neyer, a Cincinnati developer, has raised $110 million of equity commitments for its first real estate investment fund, exceeding its $100 million target The vehicle, Al Neyer Industrial Fund I, is pursuing industrial projects primarily in and...
James Patchett, the former president and chief executive of the New York City Economic Development Corp, has been named chief executive of A&E Real Estate, an investor in New York multifamily properties He'll oversee a planned expansion of the...
IPI Partners, a Chicago real estate investment manager focused on the digital real estate sector, has raised $38 billion of equity commitments for its second fund The vehicle, IPI Partners II, is pursuing data centers, communications towers and...
The structured tax-deferred exchange market, which in 2020 saw $344 billion of capital raised, is having an apparent banner follow-up year so far A total of $13 billion was raised by 33 sponsors during the first quarter, according to Mountain Dell...
MCR Hotels, which owns 100 properties with more than 13,000 rooms in 30 states, is in the market to raise $450 million of equity investments for its second investment fund It's a follow-up to a vehicle that had raised $300 million in 2018 and...
Angel Oak Commercial Lending, an Atlanta specialty finance company, is shooting to substantially bolster its lending volume this year, after sitting on the sidelines for most of 2020 To achieve its lending objective, it's added two seasoned...