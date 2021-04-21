Log In or Subscribe to read more
The data used in a story published on April 9, “HUD Funded Near-Record Volume of Multifamily Loans in Calendar 2020,” misrepresented origination volumes for certain HUD lenders The volume of HUD loans originated by Orix Real Estate...
The Real Deal Signature Acquisitions, Empire State Management and Nachman Leibowitz have lined up $105 million of financing against 167 unsold residential condominium units at the 300-unit Cascade complex in Brooklyn, NY G4 Capital Partners provided...
Crain’s New York Business Insite Property Group is building a 102,500-square-foot self-storage facility at 59-02 Borden Ave in Queens, NY The Redondo Beach, Calif, developer bought the development site in the borough’s Maspeth...
South Florida Business Journal Tricera Capital has lined up $5075 million of financing for The Press mixed-use project in West Palm Beach, Fla Monroe Capital of Chicago provided the loan, which is being used to complete the 11-acre project, at 2751...
Dwight Capital has provided $222 million of US Department of Housing and Urban Development mortgage financing against Gramercy Park Cooperative at Lake Shore Drive, a 157-unit apartment property in the Minneapolis suburb of Richfield, Minn Units at...
Berkadia has provided $429 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 88-unit Hancock Estates apartment property in the Boston suburb of Chestnut Hill, Mass Chestnut Hill Realty of Chestnut Hill owns the property, at 200 Estate Drive, which it had...
New York Community Bank has provided $72 million of financing against the 290-unit Apartments at Aberdeen Station in Aberdeen, NJ The loan allowed the property's owner, AJH Management of Lakewood, NJ, to retire $60 million of Freddie Mac...
Dwight Capital has provided $128 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program against the 400-unit City Market at O apartment property in Washington, DC The loan ties the record for the...
Borello Asset Management has paid $41 million, or $310,606/unit, for the 132-unit Elwood Apartments in Happy Valley, Ore, about 15 miles from downtown Portland, Ore The Gilroy, Calif, investor purchased the property from Cedar Coast, which was...