Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow Wood Partners has broken ground on the 327-unit Alta 801 apartment project in Washington, DC The Atlanta developer expects to complete the project, at 801 New Jersey Ave NW, in 2023 It will have studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units and...
Bisnow A venture of Jefferson Apartment Group and Stars REI plans on building a 108-unit residential project in Arlington, Va, about six miles west of Washington, DC It bought the development site, at 1031 North Vermont St, for $123 million from...
Real Estate NJ An undisclosed developer has plans to build the 59-unit Luxe at Ewing Station apartment building in Ewing, NJ, about 5 miles northwest of Trenton, NJ, and 35 miles northeast of Philadelphia The property, at 12 Railroad Ave, will...
Crain’s Chicago Business KBS Realty Advisors is offering for sale Edens Corporate Center, a 188,040-square-foot office property in Northbrook, Ill, about 22 miles northwest of Chicago The Newport Beach, Calif, real estate company has hired...
Washington Business Journal A group of undisclosed investors is offering for sale the 18-acre development site at 8130-8134 Watson St in Tysons, Va Colliers International has been hired to market the property, which currently is home to a JR’s...
Philadelphia Business Journal E Kahn Development Corp has sold the 123,500-square-foot office building at 313 West Market St in West Chester, Pa, for $426 million, or $34494/sf The Chester County, Pa, government acquired the property, where it had...
Crain’s Chicago Business A joint venture of Fundamental Advisors and Sage Hospitality Group is offering for sale the 335-room Blackstone Hotel in Chicago Hodges Ward Elliott has been tapped to market the property, which is encumbered by a $52...
Houston Business Journal Lincoln Property Co is offering for sale CityNorth I, a 253,562-square-foot office building in Houston Marcus & Millichap has the listing for the vacant property, which comes to market with a $254 million, or about...
Bisnow Heleos plans on constructing a 99-unit apartment property at 4618 14th St NW in Washington, DC The Washington company bought the property’s development site last week for $42 million in a deal brokered by Feldman Ruel Urban Property...