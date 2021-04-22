Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal TLR Group has paid $2006 million, or about $32746/sf, for the 61,260-square-foot GTE Tower in Tampa, Fla The real estate investment group bought the 12-story property, at 601 North Ashley Drive, from Ashley-601 Inc It is...
South Florida Business Journal Cook Delray Holdings LLC has sold the 11,382-square-foot retail property at 325 East Atlantic Ave in Delray Beach, Fla, for $115 million, or about $1,010/sf The deal includes $748 million of seller financing A company...
AZ Big Media Nearon Enterprises LLC has paid $35 million, or $8381/sf, for the 91st Avenue Distribution Center, a 417,600-square-foot industrial property in Tolleson, Ariz The Walnut Creek, Calif, developer purchased the property from CT Realty and...
Commercial Property Executive Sealy & Co has purchased Lone Elm Commerce Center, a 210,500-square-foot industrial property in Olathe, Kan The Dallas investment company purchased the property from its developer, Heise-Meyer LLC The sales price...
Sentinel Real Estate Corp has paid $9657 million, or about $213,650/unit, for a portfolio of 30 apartment properties with 452 units in Miami The New York investment manager purchased the portfolio from Boardwalk Properties of Miami, which was...
Inland Real Estate Group of Cos has paid $295 million for a portfolio of 11 retail buildings with 748,141 square feet in New England that are net leased to grocer Stop & Shop The Oak Brook, Ill, investment manager bought the portfolio from a...
AZ Big Media Geringer Capital has sold the 160-unit Ventana Palms Apartment Homes in Phoenix for $3225 million, or $201,563/unit The San Antonio investor sold the property to an undisclosed California-based company in a deal brokered by ABI...
SL Green Realty Corp has agreed to sell its interests in two Manhattan apartment properties with a combined 1,438 units The New York REIT is selling its 20 percent interest in the Sky, at 605 West 42nd St, in a deal that values the 1,175-unit...
Longfellow Real Estate Partners has paid $156 million, or $624/sf, for San Mateo Bay Center, a 250,000-square-foot office property in San Mateo, Calif The Boston developer bought the property from Rubicon Point Partners, which had acquired it in...