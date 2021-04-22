Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal An affiliate of Centurion American Development has been approved to build a mixed-use project in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The two-building development, which is being called Fronterra, is being built on 358...
San Antonio Business Journal A group of local developers has proposed building a 281-unit apartment project near Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio The project, dubbed the Residences at Grayson Heights, is being planned for a...
AZ Big Media Geringer Capital has sold the 160-unit Ventana Palms Apartment Homes in Phoenix for $3225 million, or $201,563/unit The San Antonio investor sold the property to an undisclosed California-based company in a deal brokered by ABI...
Bisnow Wood Partners has broken ground on the 327-unit Alta 801 apartment project in Washington, DC The Atlanta developer expects to complete the project, at 801 New Jersey Ave NW, in 2023 It will have studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units and...
Commercial Property Executive A joint venture of Stirling Development and Prologis will break ground next month on an 819,964-square-foot industrial property at 13364 Aerospace Drive in Victorville, Calif, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles The...
Boston Business Journal A venture of Trinity Financial Inc and the Harvard Club of Boston plans on building a 133-unit apartment complex at 415 Newbury St in Boston Plans call for a 95-unit building with athletic facilities for the Harvard Club and...
AZ Big Media A venture of Banyan Residential and Milhaus has broken ground on Banyan North Tempe, a 651-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The $177 million project is being funded in part with $52 million of construction financing from UMB Bank...
Dallas Business Journal Robinson Weeks Partners wants to break ground next month on a 500,000-square-foot warehouse property in Lancaster, Texas, about 16 miles south of Dallas The Atlanta developer is building the industrial project on a 267-acre...
Phoenix Business Journal George Oliver Cos has paid $2615 million, or $24324/sf, for Hayden Station, a 107,508-square-foot mixed-use property in Tempe, Ariz The Phoenix developer purchased the property from YAM Properties, which is owned by Bob...