The Real Deal The SL Green Realty venture that developed the 17 million-square-foot One Vanderbilt office tower in midtown Manhattan has lined up $225 billion of financing from Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Bank The loan, arranged by Newmark, is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae funded $215 billion of multifamily mortgages during the first quarter, putting it nearly one-third of the way to reaching its regulatory lending cap If the housing-finance agency continues on its...
The data used in a story published on April 9, “HUD Funded Near-Record Volume of Multifamily Loans in Calendar 2020,” misrepresented origination volumes for certain HUD lenders The volume of HUD loans originated by Orix Real Estate...
The Real Deal Signature Acquisitions, Empire State Management and Nachman Leibowitz have lined up $105 million of financing against 167 unsold residential condominium units at the 300-unit Cascade complex in Brooklyn, NY G4 Capital Partners provided...
Dwight Capital has provided $1856 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program against the 262-unit Brady Station Apartments in Odessa, Texas The loan allowed the 38-year-old...
Timberland Partners is looking to raise $50 million of equity commitments for a fund that would target apartment properties in secondary and tertiary markets in the Southeast and Midwest The fund would be the eighth for the Minneapolis investment...
Bouwinvest Real Estate Investors, a Dutch investment manager with $16 billion of assets under management, has made a $60 million commitment in Sabey Data Center Properties The company, which has $165 billion invested in North American commercial...
Crain’s New York Business Insite Property Group is building a 102,500-square-foot self-storage facility at 59-02 Borden Ave in Queens, NY The Redondo Beach, Calif, developer bought the development site in the borough’s Maspeth...
New York Post A venture of Tribeca Investment Group, PGIM Real Estate and Meadow Partners is investing $350 million to renovate the 700,000-square-foot Textile Building in Manhattan Among the many changes to the mostly vacant building, at 295 Fifth...