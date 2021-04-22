Log In or Subscribe to read more
Kimco Realty Corp, among the country's largest owners of grocery-anchored retail centers, has agreed to acquire Weingarten Realty Investors in a transaction valued at $39 billion, plus the assumption of $18 billion of debt The resulting company...
CBRE Group Inc has acquired a 35 percent stake in Industrious in a deal that values the flexible workspace provider at more than $571 million The Dallas company paid more than $200 million for the stake, making it Industrious’ largest...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Meridian Capital Group has formed a venture with Barings that will buy the latter’s agency-lending platform, Barings Multifamily Capital LLC The venture, majority owned by Meridian, has tapped David...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, a sleepy REIT with a portfolio of 119 net-leased industrial properties totaling 234 million square feet, is getting a lot of attention Blackwells Capital LLC, a New...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has acquired Moran & Co, broadening the reach of its investment-sales business into the institutional investor market and expanding its geographic footprint Moran, of Seattle, was founded in...
An investor group led by Brookfield Asset Management Inc has offered to buy the partnership units that it doesn’t own of affiliate Brookfield Property Partners for $1650 each, valuing the company at $59 billion The offer marks a 14 percent...
Koch Real Estate Investments, which earlier this year had provided senior secured financing to Ladder Capital Corp, has exercised an option it received to take a common equity position in the mortgage REIT The company, a unit of Koch Industries,...
Public Storage is paying $528 million for Beyond Self Storage, giving it 36 additional self-storage properties with 36 million square feet in 10 states The Glendale, Calif, REIT completed the first phase of its deal, closing on the purchase of 24...
Apartment Investment and Management Co, or Aimco, yesterday confirmed that it had received an indication of interest to buy the Denver REIT The proposed buyer is said to be Westdale Real Estate Investment and Management of Dallas, which has a...