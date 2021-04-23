Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media Nearon Enterprises LLC has paid $35 million, or $8381/sf, for the 91st Avenue Distribution Center, a 417,600-square-foot industrial property in Tolleson, Ariz The Walnut Creek, Calif, developer purchased the property from CT Realty and...
Commercial Property Executive Cold Summit Development has broken ground on Cold Summit PHX, a 357,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Glendale, Ariz The Ketchum, Idaho, developer is building the project at 9600 North 151st Ave, which is within...
AZ Big Media Geringer Capital has sold the 160-unit Ventana Palms Apartment Homes in Phoenix for $3225 million, or $201,563/unit The San Antonio investor sold the property to an undisclosed California-based company in a deal brokered by ABI...
Commercial Property Executive A joint venture of Stirling Development and Prologis will break ground next month on an 819,964-square-foot industrial property at 13364 Aerospace Drive in Victorville, Calif, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles The...
AZ Big Media A venture of Banyan Residential and Milhaus has broken ground on Banyan North Tempe, a 651-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The $177 million project is being funded in part with $52 million of construction financing from UMB Bank...
Dallas Business Journal DW Distribution Inc is in talks to lease 185,900 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas The family-owned company, which builds door units for residential developments, would use the space, at...
Phoenix Business Journal George Oliver Cos has paid $2615 million, or $24324/sf, for Hayden Station, a 107,508-square-foot mixed-use property in Tempe, Ariz The Phoenix developer purchased the property from YAM Properties, which is owned by Bob...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 85,000 square feet of office space at Thirty75 Tech, a 260,000-sf office building in Santa Clara, Calif The online retail giant will occupy two of the building’s six floors MDY...
New York Post A venture of Tribeca Investment Group, PGIM Real Estate and Meadow Partners is investing $350 million to renovate the 700,000-square-foot Textile Building in Manhattan Among the many changes to the mostly vacant building, at 295 Fifth...