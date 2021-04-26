Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow A venture of Akridge and Brookfield Properties has filed plans to build a 480-unit residential project in Reston, Va, about 20 miles west of Washington, DC The development, at 12010 Sunrise Valley Drive, will consist of a 366-unit apartment...
Charlotte Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has filed plans to build about 275 apartment or single-family attached units in Charlotte, NC The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, developer has proposed the development for a 25-acre site at Gesco and State...
Larken Associates has secured $42 million of construction financing for the 254-unit Ridge at Readington apartment project in Readington, NJ ConnectOne Bank provided the loan, which has a three-year term and was arranged by JLL Larken, a Branchburg,...
St Louis Business Journal Propper Construction Services has proposed building the Tesson Ridge mixed-use development on the site of the former MetLife office campus in St Louis If approved, the 100-acre project, at 13045 Tesson Ferry Road, could...
Commercial Observer Construction is underway on Woodworks LIC, a 92,900-square-foot office and industrial project in Queens, NY Barone Management is constructing three-story building on the site of a former factory at 9-03 44th Road It will have...
South Florida Business Journal Bank of America has provided $525 million of construction financing for the development of AHS at Oak Enclave, a 420-unit apartment property in Miami Gardens, Fla AHS Residential of Miami recently broke ground on the...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $411 million of financing to fund the construction of 180 micro apartment units at 1410 North Highland Ave in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles The loan, which is designed with a term that would last through the...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Blackstone Group has paid $130 million, or $367,231/unit, for Alexan 20th Street Station, a 354-unit apartment property in downtown Denver The New York investment manager purchased the property from Trammell...
Commercial Property Executive Sell Below Cost USA has agreed to fully lease the 190,554-square-foot industrial property at 16477 Slover Ave in Fontana, Calif The property was completed at the beginning of the year by a venture of Molto Properties...