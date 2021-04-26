Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Davis Cos has paid $443 million for a portfolio of four flex-office and industrial buildings with 156,276 square feet in the Boston suburbs of Methuen, Mass, and Wilmington, Mass The deal also includes a development site in Wilmington The Boston...
Charlotte Business Journal Crescent Communities has paid $128 million, or about $15166/sf, for One University Place, an 84,400-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC The Charlotte real estate company bought the four-story property, at 8801 JM...
South Florida Business Journal Nuveen, a subsidiary of TIAA, has paid $465 million, or about $242,188/unit, for the Waterview at Coconut Creek Apartments in Coconut Creek, Fla, about 20 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale, Fla Bar Invest Group sold...
San Antonio Business Journal XPEL Inc has signed a lease for 115,825 square feet of industrial space in San Antonio The manufacturer of automotive protection products is taking its space in the PanAm West Industrial Park, with about 432,000 sf at...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Fenway Capital Advisors and Waterfall Asset Management has bought the Campbell Centre, a two-building office property totaling 870,000 square feet in Dallas, according to a CoStar News report Haberman &...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Blackstone Group has paid $130 million, or $367,231/unit, for Alexan 20th Street Station, a 354-unit apartment property in downtown Denver The New York investment manager purchased the property from Trammell...
Boyd Watterson Asset Management has paid $20175 million, or $56825/sf, for the 355,034-square-foot office building at 64 New York Ave NE in Washington, DC The Cleveland investment manager, which has $74 billion of real estate assets under...
Tampa Bay Business Journal TLR Group has paid $2006 million, or about $32746/sf, for the 61,260-square-foot GTE Tower in Tampa, Fla The real estate investment group bought the 12-story property, at 601 North Ashley Drive, from Ashley-601 Inc It is...
South Florida Business Journal Cook Delray Holdings LLC has sold the 11,382-square-foot retail property at 325 East Atlantic Ave in Delray Beach, Fla, for $115 million, or about $1,010/sf The deal includes $748 million of seller financing A company...