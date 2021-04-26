Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Dependable Distribution Services Inc has agreed to fully lease the 200,000-square-foot industrial building at 2235 Castor Ave in Philadelphia Colliers International represented the tenant, the largest cocoa bean storage...
Charlotte Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has filed plans to build about 275 apartment or single-family attached units in Charlotte, NC The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, developer has proposed the development for a 25-acre site at Gesco and State...
Larken Associates has secured $42 million of construction financing for the 254-unit Ridge at Readington apartment project in Readington, NJ ConnectOne Bank provided the loan, which has a three-year term and was arranged by JLL Larken, a Branchburg,...
St Louis Business Journal Propper Construction Services has proposed building the Tesson Ridge mixed-use development on the site of the former MetLife office campus in St Louis If approved, the 100-acre project, at 13045 Tesson Ferry Road, could...
Commercial Observer Construction is underway on Woodworks LIC, a 92,900-square-foot office and industrial project in Queens, NY Barone Management is constructing three-story building on the site of a former factory at 9-03 44th Road It will have...
AZ Big Media Wood Partners is planning to build a 248-unit apartment project as part of the 650-acre Verde at Cooley Station mixed-use development in Gilbert, Ariz The project, dubbed Alta Cooley Station, is being built at the southwest corner of...
South Florida Business Journal Bank of America has provided $525 million of construction financing for the development of AHS at Oak Enclave, a 420-unit apartment property in Miami Gardens, Fla AHS Residential of Miami recently broke ground on the...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $411 million of financing to fund the construction of 180 micro apartment units at 1410 North Highland Ave in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles The loan, which is designed with a term that would last through the...
Commercial Property Executive Cold Summit Development has broken ground on Cold Summit PHX, a 357,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Glendale, Ariz The Ketchum, Idaho, developer is building the project at 9600 North 151st Ave, which is within...