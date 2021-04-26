Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Davis Cos has paid $443 million for a portfolio of four flex-office and industrial buildings with 156,276 square feet in the Boston suburbs of Methuen, Mass, and Wilmington, Mass The deal also includes a development site in Wilmington The Boston...
AZ Big Media Wood Partners is planning to build a 248-unit apartment project as part of the 650-acre Verde at Cooley Station mixed-use development in Gilbert, Ariz The project, dubbed Alta Cooley Station, is being built at the southwest corner of...
Charlotte Business Journal Crescent Communities has paid $128 million, or about $15166/sf, for One University Place, an 84,400-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC The Charlotte real estate company bought the four-story property, at 8801 JM...
South Florida Business Journal Nuveen, a subsidiary of TIAA, has paid $465 million, or about $242,188/unit, for the Waterview at Coconut Creek Apartments in Coconut Creek, Fla, about 20 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale, Fla Bar Invest Group sold...
Austin Business Journal TruAmerica Multifamily has bought the Ellie Apartments, a 344-unit property in East Austin, Texas The Los Angeles investor acquired the complex, at 2900 Sunridge Drive, from a venture of Origin Investments and F&B Capital...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Fenway Capital Advisors and Waterfall Asset Management has bought the Campbell Centre, a two-building office property totaling 870,000 square feet in Dallas, according to a CoStar News report Haberman &...
Boyd Watterson Asset Management has paid $20175 million, or $56825/sf, for the 355,034-square-foot office building at 64 New York Ave NE in Washington, DC The Cleveland investment manager, which has $74 billion of real estate assets under...
Commercial Property Executive Sell Below Cost USA has agreed to fully lease the 190,554-square-foot industrial property at 16477 Slover Ave in Fontana, Calif The property was completed at the beginning of the year by a venture of Molto Properties...
Tampa Bay Business Journal TLR Group has paid $2006 million, or about $32746/sf, for the 61,260-square-foot GTE Tower in Tampa, Fla The real estate investment group bought the 12-story property, at 601 North Ashley Drive, from Ashley-601 Inc It is...