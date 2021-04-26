Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Davis Cos has paid $443 million for a portfolio of four flex-office and industrial buildings with 156,276 square feet in the Boston suburbs of Methuen, Mass, and Wilmington, Mass The deal also includes a development site in Wilmington The Boston...
Charlotte Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has filed plans to build about 275 apartment or single-family attached units in Charlotte, NC The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, developer has proposed the development for a 25-acre site at Gesco and State...
South Florida Business Journal Bank of America has provided $525 million of construction financing for the development of AHS at Oak Enclave, a 420-unit apartment property in Miami Gardens, Fla AHS Residential of Miami recently broke ground on the...
South Florida Business Journal Nuveen, a subsidiary of TIAA, has paid $465 million, or about $242,188/unit, for the Waterview at Coconut Creek Apartments in Coconut Creek, Fla, about 20 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale, Fla Bar Invest Group sold...
Austin Business Journal TruAmerica Multifamily has bought the Ellie Apartments, a 344-unit property in East Austin, Texas The Los Angeles investor acquired the complex, at 2900 Sunridge Drive, from a venture of Origin Investments and F&B Capital...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Fenway Capital Advisors and Waterfall Asset Management has bought the Campbell Centre, a two-building office property totaling 870,000 square feet in Dallas, according to a CoStar News report Haberman &...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Blackstone Group has paid $130 million, or $367,231/unit, for Alexan 20th Street Station, a 354-unit apartment property in downtown Denver The New York investment manager purchased the property from Trammell...
Boyd Watterson Asset Management has paid $20175 million, or $56825/sf, for the 355,034-square-foot office building at 64 New York Ave NE in Washington, DC The Cleveland investment manager, which has $74 billion of real estate assets under...
Tampa Bay Business Journal TLR Group has paid $2006 million, or about $32746/sf, for the 61,260-square-foot GTE Tower in Tampa, Fla The real estate investment group bought the 12-story property, at 601 North Ashley Drive, from Ashley-601 Inc It is...