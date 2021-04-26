Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Davis Cos has paid $443 million for a portfolio of four flex-office and industrial buildings with 156,276 square feet in the Boston suburbs of Methuen, Mass, and Wilmington, Mass The deal also includes a development site in Wilmington The Boston...
Charlotte Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has filed plans to build about 275 apartment or single-family attached units in Charlotte, NC The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, developer has proposed the development for a 25-acre site at Gesco and State...
Charlotte Business Journal Crescent Communities has paid $128 million, or about $15166/sf, for One University Place, an 84,400-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC The Charlotte real estate company bought the four-story property, at 8801 JM...
South Florida Business Journal Bank of America has provided $525 million of construction financing for the development of AHS at Oak Enclave, a 420-unit apartment property in Miami Gardens, Fla AHS Residential of Miami recently broke ground on the...
Austin Business Journal TruAmerica Multifamily has bought the Ellie Apartments, a 344-unit property in East Austin, Texas The Los Angeles investor acquired the complex, at 2900 Sunridge Drive, from a venture of Origin Investments and F&B Capital...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Fenway Capital Advisors and Waterfall Asset Management has bought the Campbell Centre, a two-building office property totaling 870,000 square feet in Dallas, according to a CoStar News report Haberman &...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Blackstone Group has paid $130 million, or $367,231/unit, for Alexan 20th Street Station, a 354-unit apartment property in downtown Denver The New York investment manager purchased the property from Trammell...
Boyd Watterson Asset Management has paid $20175 million, or $56825/sf, for the 355,034-square-foot office building at 64 New York Ave NE in Washington, DC The Cleveland investment manager, which has $74 billion of real estate assets under...
Tampa Bay Business Journal TLR Group has paid $2006 million, or about $32746/sf, for the 61,260-square-foot GTE Tower in Tampa, Fla The real estate investment group bought the 12-story property, at 601 North Ashley Drive, from Ashley-601 Inc It is...