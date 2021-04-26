Log In or Subscribe to read more
The $60 million CMBS loan against the 353-room Marriott Hanover hotel in Whippany, NJ, has transferred to special servicer Rialto Capital Advisors as it's expected to default The loan has received a three-month debt-service deferral agreement But...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $175 million CMBS loan against the Waterford Lakes Town Center retail property in Orlando, Fla, has transferred to special servicer KeyBank because of an expected non-monetary default The loan,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Kroll Bond Rating Agency has downgraded six principal-paying and two interest-only classes of GS Mortgage Securities Trust, 2014-GC18, because of the losses it expects certain collateral loans to suffer The...
An affiliate of Peregrine Realty Partners has paid $33 million, or $33588/sf, for Promontory, a 98,249-square-foot office building in San Diego The Newport Beach, Calif, real estate firm purchased the property from Carleton Management in a deal...
Mission Peak Capital, a real estate investment and advisory shop that was founded during the depths of the Global Financial Crisis, has acquired a stake in the US operation of Mount Street Group, with plans to substantially increase its mortgage...
Three large mall loans in a 2012 CMBS transaction recently have been hit with significant appraisal reduction amounts, a harbinger that the deal, UBS-Barclays Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2012-C2, could eventually suffer substantial losses The loans...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Kroll Bond Rating Agency has downgraded all the bond classes of COMM, 2013-GAM, a CMBS transaction backed by a $2595 million loan against the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, NY The rating agency said the...
The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing declined yet again last month, to $5111 billion, according to Trepp LLC That's down 164 percent from the $5196 billion of loans that were in special servicing in February Hotel and retail loans continue...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, which owns 13 luxury hotels in six states, said revenue per available room last month amounted to $204, for an increase of 90 percent over last year However, that remained...