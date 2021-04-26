Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow A venture of Akridge and Brookfield Properties has filed plans to build a 480-unit residential project in Reston, Va, about 20 miles west of Washington, DC The development, at 12010 Sunrise Valley Drive, will consist of a 366-unit apartment...
Larken Associates has secured $42 million of construction financing for the 254-unit Ridge at Readington apartment project in Readington, NJ ConnectOne Bank provided the loan, which has a three-year term and was arranged by JLL Larken, a Branchburg,...
St Louis Business Journal Propper Construction Services has proposed building the Tesson Ridge mixed-use development on the site of the former MetLife office campus in St Louis If approved, the 100-acre project, at 13045 Tesson Ferry Road, could...
Commercial Observer Construction is underway on Woodworks LIC, a 92,900-square-foot office and industrial project in Queens, NY Barone Management is constructing three-story building on the site of a former factory at 9-03 44th Road It will have...
AZ Big Media Wood Partners is planning to build a 248-unit apartment project as part of the 650-acre Verde at Cooley Station mixed-use development in Gilbert, Ariz The project, dubbed Alta Cooley Station, is being built at the southwest corner of...
Charlotte Business Journal Crescent Communities has paid $128 million, or about $15166/sf, for One University Place, an 84,400-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC The Charlotte real estate company bought the four-story property, at 8801 JM...
South Florida Business Journal Bank of America has provided $525 million of construction financing for the development of AHS at Oak Enclave, a 420-unit apartment property in Miami Gardens, Fla AHS Residential of Miami recently broke ground on the...
South Florida Business Journal Nuveen, a subsidiary of TIAA, has paid $465 million, or about $242,188/unit, for the Waterview at Coconut Creek Apartments in Coconut Creek, Fla, about 20 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale, Fla Bar Invest Group sold...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $411 million of financing to fund the construction of 180 micro apartment units at 1410 North Highland Ave in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles The loan, which is designed with a term that would last through the...